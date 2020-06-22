People/Biz

Exclusive: ICM Partners signs “MasterChef Junior Live!”

Produced by Endemol Shine North America and TCG Entertainment, MasterChef Junior Live! has signed with ICM Partners for representation. A spin-off of culinary competition series MasterChef Junior, the live event (pictured) ...
June 22, 2020

Produced by Endemol Shine North America and TCG Entertainment, MasterChef Junior Live! has signed with ICM Partners for representation.

A spin-off of culinary competition series MasterChef Junior, the live event (pictured) features head-to-head cooking demonstrations and challenges with past contestants of the original series.

The first two legs of the tour this past fall 2019 and spring 2020 visited markets across the U.S. including  Milwaukee, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Austin, Baltimore, Brooklyn and Philadelphia.

The new MasterChef Junior Live! tour is scheduled to hit the road again this fall and spring 2021.

Entering its eighth season, MasterChef Junior will return this fall on Fox, featuring chef Gordon Ramsay, chef Aarón Sánchez and nutrition expert, author and new judge Daphne Oz.

 

