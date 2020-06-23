Epix sets July premiere for Charles Manson docuseries

Docs

MGM-owned premium TV net Epix has set a premiere date for its previously-announced docuseries Helter Skelter: An American Myth. The series, scheduled to broadcast July 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, tells ...
June 23, 2020

MGM-owned premium TV net Epix has set a premiere date for its previously-announced docuseries Helter Skelter: An American Myth.

The series, scheduled to broadcast July 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, tells the story of Charles Manson (pictured) and his desert commune, active in the late 1960s and early ’70s. The cult was most notably responsible for the murder of actress Sharon Tate.

Helter Skelter: An American Myth will include “never-before-accessed” interviews from former family members and journalists first on the scene and in the courtroom, weaving these original narratives and archival footage with “newly-unearthed” images.

The six-part docuseries is executive produced by Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter for Berlanti Productions, and Eli Frankel for Rogue Atlas Productions.

Warner Horizon Unscripted Television serves as the studio. Lesley Chilcott, producer of the Academy Award-winning documentary An Inconvenient Truth, will direct and serve as executive producer.

