Facebook Watch to launch Paris Jackson docuseries “Unfiltered”

Paris Jackson and long-time boyfriend Gabriel Glenn are set to feature in a new docuseries from Jeff Jenkins Productions on digital platform Facebook Watch. Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn will follow ...
By
June 23, 2020

Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn will follow the 22-year-old daughter of the late pop icon Michael Jackson (pictured left) and boyfriend Glenn (right) as they launch their band The Soundflowers.

The series will provide an in-depth look at Jackson as she overcomes the insecurities brought about by living in the shadow of the Jackson legacy “in order to find her voice as a musician and woman.”

For Jeff Jenkins Productions, a 3BMG company, Jeff Jenkins, Ross Weintraub, Ailee O’Neill and Esther Frank serve as executive producers.

Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn launches on Facebook Watch June 30 at 6 a.m. ET/PT.

Photo courtesy Facebook Watch

