Int’l Emmy Awards moves to digital voting, in-person gala slated for November

The 48th International Emmy Awards is on track for its annual gala in November, but the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is planning to move the semi-final round of ...
June 23, 2020

The 48th International Emmy Awards is on track for its annual gala in November, but the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is planning to move the semi-final round of judging to an online vote due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The semi-final round judging panel, which determines the programs nominated for the International Emmy Awards, are usually held at in-person events across the globe, but will take place online for the first time.

Twenty-six hosts from 20 countries – including representatives from Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Eccho Rights in Sweden, Fremantle in the U.S., GloboTV in Brazil, and more — will recommend and invite jurors participating in closed-door panels in the day-long judging panel.

All online semi-final round of judging events will use the Frame.io video platform, allowing jurors to review entries from July 3 to early September.

Nominees will be announced in late September, with the Nov. 23 awards gala presentation currently being determined determined based on what circumstances allow at that time.

The International Emmy Awards competition constitutes three rounds of judging over a six-month period, with the participation of more than 1,000 independent jurors  selected and approved by the Academy’s judging department.

“We’re proud to say that the International Emmy Awards competition is on course for its November celebrations thanks, more than ever, to our members and sponsors. They say it takes a village to raise a child, but it takes the world to run this global competition,” said International Academy president and CEO Bruce Paisner in a statement.

