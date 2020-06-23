People/Biz

Lion Television USA inks co-pro deal with Michael Krivicka, Peter Veverka

Lion Television USA has struck a co-production partnership with director Michael Krivicka and his producing partner Peter Veverka (A Good Day to Die Hard, It, One of These Days). Under the ...
By
June 23, 2020

Lion Television USA has struck a co-production partnership with director Michael Krivicka and his producing partner Peter Veverka (A Good Day to Die Hard, It, One of These Days).

Under the deal, Lion will work with Krivicka (pictured) and Veverka to develop and produce original prank formats for premium cable networks and streaming platforms.

Krivicka and Veverka will work closely alongside Tony Tackaberry, CEO of Lion Television USA, and Stan Hsue, SVP of development.

Krivicka made a name for himself in this space with viral videos such as Devil Baby Attack, Telekinetic Coffee Shop Surprise and Rings TV Store Prank. Combined, the director’s videos have generated over three billion online views.

Tackaberry said in a statement: “Michael is synonymous with intricate and hilarious pranks that have generated huge audiences. Their unique sensibility delivers highly entertaining, escapist content that we feel could be just the tonic in a post-COVID world.”

Krivicka added: “I’m impressed with Lion’s ongoing success in the format space. And it feels like the perfect time to transition to longform entertainment and apply our ideas and storytelling skills there.”

Currently, the companies are developing Crazy Products – a format that features elaborate “new products” that unsuspecting people test out on camera – as well as Fear the Prank – a format that directly capitalizes on Krivicka’s viral videos by scaring people with “supernatural incidents” in public places.

