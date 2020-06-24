Docs

BBC Scotland heads “Inside the Zoo” with Tern Television

BBC Scotland has commissioned Scotland- and Northern Ireland-based Tern Television, part of Zinc Media Group, to produce the 8 x 60-minute series Inside the Zoo. The series takes viewers behind the ...
June 24, 2020

BBC Scotland has commissioned Scotland- and Northern Ireland-based Tern Television, part of Zinc Media Group, to produce the 8 x 60-minute series Inside the Zoo.

The series takes viewers behind the scenes at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) Edinburgh Zoo, following the 200 staff who face the “challenges, joys and complex logistics” of caring for more than 3,000 animal residents at the zoo and its sister site, The Highland Wildlife Park.

With its focus on endangered species conservation, the zoo’s team will deliver stories of species reintroductions while providing a behind-the-scenes view of their work.

The series is expected to air on BBC Scotland in the fall.

Harry Bell, MD of Tern Television, said in a statement: “What the army of keepers, vets and experts do behind the scenes at Edinburgh Zoo and Highland Wildlife Park is just as fascinating, funny and exotic as the animals in their charge. Their ‘carry on zoo-keeping’ spirit shines through. This passion coupled with their world-renowned conservation of rare and endangered species will appeal to audiences everywhere. We are thrilled to be given exclusive access to such an important centre of zoological excellence.”

Inside The Zoo was commissioned by David Harron for BBC Scotland. It is executive produced by Bell for Tern Television at Zinc Media and distributed internationally by TVF International.

The series joins Tern’s large portfolio of access-driven documentaries, which includes The Children’s Hospital for BBC Scotland, Emergency Helicopter Medics for More4, The Harbour for BBC1, The Small Animal Hospital with John Barrowman for Channel 4 and Wildlife Patrol for ITV1.

