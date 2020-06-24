Bear Grylls to launch digital network with The Natural Studios, Team Whistle

Survivalist Bear Grylls and The Natural Studios, his joint venture with Banijay Group, has teamed with global media company Team Whistle to launch a digital network.

The Bear Grylls Digital Network will launch this fall with a slate of “digitally native” original formats focused on outdoor lifestyle and adventure programming, with content featuring Grylls (pictured left) and Team Whistle talent.

The forthcoming network’s slate of series developed specifically for this partnership will be aimed at reaching young audiences and attracting a new generation of adventurers to Grylls’ shows.

The Bear Grylls Digital Network series will be distributed globally across Grylls’ social media channels, including YouTube, Snap, Instagram, Facebook and more, and integrated with talent from those platforms.

“This is about giving people access to the coolest tips and tricks of survival, as well as a look behind-the-scenes of my adventures, my life and my friends,” said Grylls in a statement. “Ultimately, we want to empower people to be able to survive and thrive in the wild and in life.”

“At The Natural Studios, we continue to strive to bring adventure and the great outdoors direct to people’s homes,” added Delbert Shoopman (right), co-CEO of The Natural Studios. “Social provides that instant sense of intimacy and immediacy that fans and adventurers love. We can’t wait to get started on introducing our followers to more of our friends and remarkable fellow adventurers.”

“Bear is a household name in outdoor and survival content, and these new digitally native shows will bring our uplifting attitude to a whole new world of outdoor adventure,” noted Michael Cohen, president of Team Whistle.