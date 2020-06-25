People/Biz

HBO Max, Marlon Wayans ink first-look deal

HBO Max has secured an overall deal with American actor, comedian, screenwriter and producer Marlon Wayans. The recently-launched streamer will have a first look at Wayans’ scripted and unscripted projects, with ...
By
June 25, 2020

HBO Max has secured an overall deal with American actor, comedian, screenwriter and producer Marlon Wayans.

The recently-launched streamer will have a first look at Wayans’ scripted and unscripted projects, with the first to be announced titles including a scripted comedy co-created with producer Rick Alvarez and an hour-long stand-up special.

“Marlon is a ‘triple threat’ with an impressive resume that speaks to his acting talent and comedy prowess” Suzanna Makkos, EVP of original comedy and animation for HBO Max, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to have his unique voice and comedic vision join our growing family of creators.”

“I’m excited to be in business with HBO Max. Rick and I have had a lot of success in the streaming space and are excited to work with a company that is equally excited to work with us” Wayans added. “We look forward to helping both brands grow rapidly and internationally. HBO Max is a great place to continue our mission of putting smiles on people’s faces.”

Wayans and Alvarez have been producing partners for nearly 21 years. In addition to a raft of scripted films, the pair executive produced the feature documentary Sweet Mickey for President as well as reality competition series Funniest Wins (TBS) and I Can Do That (NBC).

Recently, Wayans and Alvarez have been producing under the Ugly Baby Productions banner.

 

 

TAGS:
, , ,

Top Stories

  • Love is Blind 2 (1)
    Unscripted

    Social status: How (and why) top unscripted series are taking over social media
    By Jillian Morgan
    June 24, 2020
  • Kevin Hart Headshot
    People/Biz

    Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud, Wheelhouse set copro partnership
    By Daniele Alcinii
    June 22, 2020
  • JenniferOConnell_619402_0668_R-1
    People/Biz

    Realscreen Live ’20: What we learned in a keynote with HBO Max’s Jennifer O’Connell
    By Jillian Morgan
    June 19, 2020
  • SYTYCD
    Formats

    Fox cancels “So You Think You Can Dance” 17th season due to COVID-19
    By Jillian Morgan
    June 19, 2020
    • TAGS:
    , , ,
    About The Author
    Jillian Morgan is a special reports editor at realscreen with a background in journalism and digital marketing. She joined the publication in 2019 after serving as the assistant editor to trade publications HPAC and On-Site. With a bachelor of journalism from the University of King's College in Halifax, she also works as a freelance writer and fact-checker.
    // Author Page

    Menu

    Search