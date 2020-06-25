HBO Max, Marlon Wayans ink first-look deal

HBO Max has secured an overall deal with American actor, comedian, screenwriter and producer Marlon Wayans.

The recently-launched streamer will have a first look at Wayans’ scripted and unscripted projects, with the first to be announced titles including a scripted comedy co-created with producer Rick Alvarez and an hour-long stand-up special.

“Marlon is a ‘triple threat’ with an impressive resume that speaks to his acting talent and comedy prowess” Suzanna Makkos, EVP of original comedy and animation for HBO Max, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to have his unique voice and comedic vision join our growing family of creators.”

“I’m excited to be in business with HBO Max. Rick and I have had a lot of success in the streaming space and are excited to work with a company that is equally excited to work with us” Wayans added. “We look forward to helping both brands grow rapidly and internationally. HBO Max is a great place to continue our mission of putting smiles on people’s faces.”

Wayans and Alvarez have been producing partners for nearly 21 years. In addition to a raft of scripted films, the pair executive produced the feature documentary Sweet Mickey for President as well as reality competition series Funniest Wins (TBS) and I Can Do That (NBC).

Recently, Wayans and Alvarez have been producing under the Ugly Baby Productions banner.