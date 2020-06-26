Extra: BET Int’l ups Monde Twala; TVF Int’l takes “David Foster: Off the Record”

Monde Twala named peer lead for BET International

ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) has named Monde Twala, senior vice president of ViacomCBS Networks Africa, editorial and general manager, as peer lead for BET International.

He will focus on growing the BET brand outside the U.S. market, guide editorial direction, and prioritize the continued digital transformation of the company.

Twala will work closely with Kerry Taylor, executive vice president of VCNI’s entertainment and youth brands, and the larger international division.

At ViacomCBS, he played a key role in creating ViacomCBS Africa’s major music events, like the Africa Day Benefit Concert at Home and the iconic MTV Africa Music Awards.

He’s also worked with local production teams on MTV Newsish, BET Breaks, scripted biopics and reality formats, and has overseen several successful local productions.

BET International’s ratings are up +60% for the second quarter to date, and up over +40% for the year to date, driven by BET’s performance in South Africa. BET International’s video views have grown nearly 700% year-over-year.

TVF Int’l to distribute David Foster: Off the Record

Melbar Entertainment Group’s latest doc, David Foster: Off the Record, which premiered at TIFF last year, has been picked up by TVF International for worldwide distribution.

Commissioned by Bell Media for Crave and CTV, the doc has unprecedented access to the legendary composer-producer, with candid interviews and behind-the-scenes stories from Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion, Chicago, Quincy Jones, Lionel Richie and more.

The doc is directed and produced by Barry Avrich and is executive produced by Bell Media president Randy Lennox.

Netflix will premiere David Foster: Off the Record in the UK, U.S., Australia and New Zealand in July.

ACM Talent ups Andrew Atkin to director of promos, trailers and narrations

Andrew Atkin has been promoted at voice talent firm ACM Talent.

Atkin will oversee a team of managers specializing in TV and theatrical narration, including Melanie Thomas and Jake Gerloff.

The promotion of Atkin follows a recent announcement that longtime WME voiceover agents Erik Seastrand and Jake Gerloff have joined the team.

The New York-based company was formed in 2012 to specialize in the growing voiceover industry.

Seahorse: The Dad Who Gave Birth heads to Sweden and the Netherlands

Scorpion TV has sold the Grain Media documentary on Freddy, a gay transgender man who carries his own baby, to VPRO Netherlands and TV4 Sweden. The 89-minute Seahorse: The Dad Who Gave Birth was produced for BBC ‘Storyville’ in 2019.

Lori Shinseki’s The Twinning Reaction, on the failed human research experiment of separating identical twins at infancy, has also sold to two networks. Scorpion TV sold the 60-minute doc to CBC Canada and Histoire (TFI) in France.

Additionally, Scorpion TV has acquired three new docs. The Point of No Return from filmmakers Noel Dockstader and Quinn Kanaly travels across the world to tell the story of two pilots who battled to make the first solar-powered flight around the world. It’s available in both 56- and 95-minute options.

Through a new deal with First Look Media, A Cure for Fear, is a 52-minute documentary from Lana Wilson on the work of clinical psychologist Dr. Merel Kindt, who has pioneered treatment for phobias using common medication.

Scorpion TV has also picked up Fishing Expedition Amazonia, a 14 x 22-minute series from Out There Films, following extreme angler Steve Townson as he journeys through the remote rivers of the Amazon rainforest.