Lorton Entertainment sets feature doc on Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney

Lorton Entertainment, the London-based financier, producer and distributor behind Asif Kapadia’s Maradona, is entering production on the feature-length documentary Rooney.

The access-driven film, directed by BAFTA award-winning filmmaker Matt Smith (Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad), chronicles the life and career of English professional footballer and Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney.

Rooney will feature personal archive footage and interviews with talking heads from across the world of football and beyond.

The film delves into the challenges the athlete has faced in his personal life and career – from making his professional debut for Everton at the age of 16 to his ‘intense” relationship with the press and fans and becoming Manchester United and England’s all-time top scorer.

Taking viewers through to the present day, Rooney sees the footballer embark on his latest chapter as a player-coach and captain of Championship side Derby County, while navigating what’s next for the fiercely competitive Liverpudlian.

It will be produced in-house by Ed Barratt with Lucy Hardy coproducing in association with Circle Circle Films. Executive producers Stevan Riley (Listen to Me Marlon), Julian Bird, Paul Stretford and Matt Robins.

Further titles on the Lorton Sports Documentary slate include the Jonny Owen-directed Three Kings, about three football clubs — Celtic, Liverpool and Manchester United — and their most seminal managers. Set to release theatrically across the UK in November, the film is produced by Academy and BAFTA award-winner and nominees James Gay-Rees and Paul Martin (Amy, Senna).

The company’s previously-announced feature documentary Becker, directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney (Taxi to the Dark Side, The Armstrong Lie), tells the story of Boris Becker, the youngest-ever Wimbledon winner — from the break-up of his marriage to his conviction for tax fraud in Germany and his most recent bankruptcy.

Becker is produced by Academy and BAFTA award-winning John Battsek (One Day in September).

Lorton founder and CEO Julian Bird said in a statement: “These last few months have been unprecedented for the whole film industry. We have used this time to build up a slate of documentaries that I am incredibly proud of and that we are fully financing. I am excited to introduce Rooney, Three Kings and Becker to the market and look forward to working with our partners around the world to show these amazing stories of game-changing Sporting Icons.”

Image of Old Trafford via Unsplash, courtesy Alex Motoc