Exclusive: Glass Entertainment Group expands true crime podcast slate

Nancy Glass‘s Philadelphia- and Los Angeles-based indie Glass Entertainment Group is expanding its podcast slate with the greenlight of three new series.

Anchoring GEG’s unscripted audible slate will be the true crime programs The List Murders and Betrayal, as well as Confronting, which has renewed for a sophomore season.

The three projects will also be developed for television adaptations. No television networks are currently attached to the projects.

Season two of Confronting will examine the Columbine High School massacre. Considered ground zero for the contemporary epidemic of school-related shootings, the 1999 Columbine shooting and bombing left 13 students and teachers dead, and another 21 severely injured.

Confronting: Columbine will be hosted by GEG founder Glass and Columbine survivor Amy Over, who is “still living with its aftermath and raising her own children in its shadow.”

Meanwhile Glass Entertainment, in partnership with New Jersey newspaper The Star-Ledger, will mark the 50th anniversary of a horrifying crime that took place in Westfield, New Jersey with The List Murders.

The series will document the gruesome crimes of John List, known as The Bogeyman of Westfield. On Nov. 9, 1971, List killed his wife, mother and three children before disappearing and assuming a new identity. Apprehended 18 years later, List cited financial difficulties and religious reasons as motivation for his crimes. He died in prison in 2008, aged 82.

The series will be hosted by journalists Jessica Remo and Rebecca Everett of The Star-Ledger and NJ.com, who have been granted access to police files for the first time to uncover never-before-heard information on the case. The series will also include first-hand accounts of friends, family members and investigators.

Finally, Betrayal will offer a deep dive into the psychological and physiological effects of betrayal by chronicling one case in which a woman learns of her husband’s double identity.

The series will begin with the woman realizing that her husband has been placed under arrest for sexually assaulting one of his high school students and then uncovering “a dark pattern” of more than 60 extramarital affairs.

Glass Entertainment Group’s Nancy Glass, Carrie Hartman, Ben Fetterman and Andrea Gunning will serve as executive producers across all three projects.

Confronting: Columbine, The List Murders and Betrayal will all be made available on Apple, Spotify and other major podcast players.

“It’s exciting working in the world of podcasts – it’s a rich and intimate medium very different from traditional broadcast,” said Glass Entertainment Group CEO Nancy Glass in a statement. “I’m very proud of our success in the space and how it has enabled us to land great stories and attract terrific talent.”

“The John List police reports and crime scene photos are like nothing I’ve ever seen before. This is a man who could execute his wife and mother, make himself a sandwich and then shoot his children one by one as they come home from school,” added Everett, crime reporter for The Star-Ledger and NJ.com.

Glass Entertainment Group has most recently produced the Apple podcast Quarantine Confessions: Dating Diaries, and Confronting: OJ Simpson, which garnered more than seven million downloads since its launch in June 2019.

The greenlights add to an already busy year for the independent production studio, which is currently producing such non-scripted television series as CNN’s Lincoln: An American President, Animal Planet’s The Vet Life, Nat Geo Wild’s Heartland Vets: DVM, and several as yet unannounced projects for HGTV, Oxygen, MTV, Magnolia, SnapChat and HLN.