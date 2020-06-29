Fremantle, Hulu ink deal to bring Jamie Oliver quarantine series to U.S. audiences

Global producer-distributor Fremantle has struck a deal with Hulu to bring the Jamie Oliver-fronted Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On to U.S. audiences.

The series, which launched in the UK on Channel 4 earlier this year, sees the chef and TV personality share easy-to-follow recipes, tips and ingredient swaps, tailored to audiences isolating at home due to COVID-19.

Oliver will show viewers how to make “nutritious and delicious food” from kitchen staples and be “creative” with ingredients, whatever their budget.

Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On will debut on the Disney-owned streamer July 27.

The show was commissioned by Sarah Lazenby, Channel 4′s head of formats and features, and commissioning editor Timothy Hancock. Sam Beddoes is executive producer and Katie Millard is the series producer for Jamie Oliver Productions.

Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On is distributed internationally by Fremantle.