E! sets summer premieres for three new projects, orders two series in development

NBCUniversal-owned pop culture channel E! Entertainment has bolstered its non-fiction programming slate with three unscripted projects.

Anchoring the cable network’s slate is the eight-episode Celebrity Call Center, executive produced by Nick Cannon.

Based on Kerfuffle TV’s British format of the same name, Celebrity Call Center provides ordinary individuals with the opportunity to receive advice from a variety of famous faces on “fun, lighthearted and relatable topics” that include family, friends, relationships and work. Celebs will tap into personal experiences and funny anecdotes to help callers through their situations.

Celebrities include Cannon, Todd Chrisley, Mikey Day, Terry and Heather Dubrow, Vivica A Fox, Nene Leakes, Loni Love, Dorinda Medley, Alyssa Milano and Kelly Osbourne, among others.

Celebrity Call Center, which premieres July 13 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, is produced by Main Event Media, All3Media America and Ncredible Entertainment. It is executive produced by Cannon, Michael Goldman, Jimmy Fox, Amanda McPhillips, Steven D. Wright and Carolyn Gilbey.

The one-off special Celebrity Game Face, meanwhile, will feature comedian Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko as they lead celebrity teams through a range of “ridiculous” physical challenges, which include showing off dance moves, feeding each other a messy meal, and racing through their homes to find unexpected items to solve riddles.

The special, airing July 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, will culminate with the teams awarded money for the charity of their choice.

Celebrity Game Face is produced by Critical Content and HartBeat Productions with Kevin Hart, Jenny Daly, Tom Forman, Jon Beyer, Bryan Smiley, Mike Stein and Michael Canter serving as executive producers.

Elsewhere, each comedic half-hour, self-contained episode of 10 Things You Don’t Know will countdown the 10 most surprising unknown facts of a celebrity. Featured will be Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lopez, Tiffany Haddish, Will Smith, Lady Gaga, Keanu Reeves and more.

10 Things You Don’t Know debuts Aug. 10 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. It is produced by Jupiter Entertainment with Patrick Reardon, Harrison Land and PJ Morrison serving as executive producers.

E! has also begun development on two series:

From Shed Media, Glamsquad Showdown is a comedic beauty competition series that spotlights the “best celebrity ‘glam squads.’”

Hosted by Nene Leakes and Brad Goreski, each week two celebrity friends or co-stars’ teams of hair stylists, makeup artists and wardrobe consultants compete and showcase their skills in front of an interactive live-studio audience.

The glam squads pull makeover subjects out of the audience as they go head-to-head in two makeover challenges in hopes of earning “ultimate beauty bragging rights” and prize money for charity.

Lisa Shannon and Dan Peirson are executive producers.

Elsewhere, Trooper Entertainment’s The Seven Year Stitch follows committed couples nearing their seventh anniversary who are given seven weeks to give their relationships a “real and metaphorical facelift.”

Hosted and executed produced by Terry Dubrow and Heather Dubrow, the series will see couples receive a “relationship makeover” — from plastic surgery to counselling and celebrity fitness training — to reignite the spark in their marriages.

Dave Caplan also serves as executive producer.

With files from Jillian Morgan