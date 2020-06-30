Extra: HBO gains “The Weight of Gold”; TLC, Sharp prep new “90 Day” spin-off

HBO Sports take North American rights to Weight of Gold

The North American television debut of sports documentary The Weight of Gold will air on July 29 on HBO and stream on HBO Max.

HBO Sports acquired the North American television and streaming rights to the doc, which examines the mental health challenges that Olympic athletes face and features Michael Phelps, Jeremy Bloom, Lolo Jones, Gracie Gold, Bode Miller, Apolo Anton Ohno, Sasha Cohen, and Shaun White among others.

The Podium Pictures film, produced in association with Octagon, will bow at a time when the 2020 Olympic Summer Games were slated to take place.

Directed by Brett Rapkin, the doc is executive produced by Phelps, Rapkin, Peter Carlisle and Michael O’Hara Lynch, and for HBO, Peter Nelson and Bentley Weiner. Ellyn Vander Wyden produces, and supervising producer is Jonathan Crystal.

(Photo courtesy Michael Phelps Foundation)

90 Day Fiancé twins get spin-off

Discovery-owned TLC and Industrial Media prodco Sharp Entertainment have yet another spin-off from the hugely popular 90 Day Fiancé franchise on the way for August.

The series follows Darcey and Stacey Silva, fan favorite identical twins from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, as they “juggle relationships, family and their unique world of being twins.”

Darcey & Stacey will also offer a closer look at the rest of the Silva family including their father Mike, Darcey’s teenage daughters Aniko and Aspen, and their mother, Nancy.

According to the network, the entire 90 Day franchise has reached nearly 50 million total viewers in P2+ over the course of the year to date.

TLC will premiere Darcey & Stacey Aug. 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Wildlife sales surge for Earth Touch

Producer/distributor Earth Touch has garnered a wave of sales and package deals in Spain, Turkey, China, and other territories for wildlife content.

Epic Earth, a 24 x 26-minute series produced by Earth Touch, has sold to Discovery Asia, RTP in Portugal, EBS in South Korea, VTV in Vietnam, i-CABLE in Hong Kong, U7 in Russia and Longturn in Taiwan.

Dung Mafia, from Earth Touch and Smithsonian Channel, is a 50-minute special on the complex interactions of dung beetles on the African Savannah. It has been sold to RTBF in Belgium, Servus TV in Austria, SVT in Sweden, CCTV in China, VTV in Vietnam, and TrueVision in Thailand.

Migrating to Mexico, a 50-minute special from Earth Touch, Oscura Productions and Smithsonian Channel, made in association with ORF/UNIVERSUM, has sold to TVE in Spain, KBS in Korea, YLE in Finland, ARTE France, SVT in Sweden, TrueVision in Thailand and RTV in Indonesia.

Lastly, Japan’s NHK has acquired Earth Touch and Smithsonian Channel’s Oceanic Whitetip – The Shipwreck Shark for its ‘Darwin Has Come’ slot. The 50-minute doc has also been acquired by Viasat World for Viasat Nature across Baltics, CEE, Russia & CIS and Scandinavia.

NEM to launch online “network”

NEM Network, an online platform for TV industry professionals from the team behind the New Europe Market (NEM), will launch on August 19.

An extension of the NEM Dubrovnik and NEM Zagreb events, the virtual hub will aim to combine live events with the needs of TV industry stakeholders, primarily on the CEE region and the European market.

NEM Network will feature panels with leading experts on TV industry trends, as well as facilitate networking, and the chance to present a company or product to audiences. There will also be exclusive screenings.

Panels, presentations, interviews and screenings will be available on-demand. The service is available via subscription, with pricing available for individuals and companies.

NEM parent company Mediavision is planning its next live edition of the conference for December in Zagreb.

(With files from Barry Walsh)