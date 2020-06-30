Quest, Curve Media ink deal for “Auction House”, “Salvage Hunters” franchise

Discovery’s Quest — a British free-to-air channel — has secured a multi-series deal totaling 161 hours of content with London-based production outfit Curve Media.

The deal includes two new series, Auction House (w/t) and Salvage Hunters: Design Classics, as well as new episodes of Salvage Hunters (pictured), Salvage Hunters: Classic Cars, Salvage Hunters: The Restorers and Salvage Hunters: Best Buys.

Auction House (w/t) goes behind-the-scenes of UK-based Hansons Auctioneers, following staff as they value and catalog antiques while revealing the history of items through specialist valuers.

Each episode of the 8 x 60-minute series will feature a variety of items, from furniture to memorabilia and military antiques. The unique back stories of the sellers will be shown in the lead up to an auction.

Salvage Hunters: Design Classics, meanwhile, will delve into Salvage Hunters star Drew Pritchard’s “passion for design,” focusing on objects that have “inspired him.”

The original Salvage Hunters (45 x 60 minutes) series returns to Quest for seasons 16, 17 and 18, as Pritchard and his team will travel across the UK in search of “hidden gems.”

Quest will also air new seasons of Salvage Hunters: Classic Cars (15 x 60 minutes), starring Pritchard and motoring expert Paul Cowland. Seasons six to eight will see the duo buy, restore and sell one classic car at a time.

Salvage Hunters: The Restorers (60 x 60 minutes), which spotlights the craftspeople who restore a range of items on the series, returns for seasons four, five and six; while Salvage Hunters: Best Buys (20 x 60 minutes) returns to Quest for season three, along with “Best Buy” episodes for Salvage Hunters: Classic Cars and Salvage Hunters: The Restorers.

The Best Buys spin-off will look back on the most memorable buys made by Pritchard over the past six years.

Discovery’s Simon Downing, head of factual and sports in the UK, and Victoria Noble, VP of original content, factual, ordered the shows. Executive producers for Discovery are Jeremy Phillips and Jon Stephens. Rob Carey, Claire Simpson and Charlie Bunce are executive producers for Curve Media.