Vulcan Productions alum Jannat Gargi joins Vice Studios’ doc division

Vice Studios, the film and TV production arm of millennial-skewing media brand Vice Media Group, has appointed former Vulcan Productions executive Jannat Gargi to the newly created post of VP and head of documentaries in the U.S.

Based in Seattle, the award-winning creative producer and film executive will be responsible for leading Vice Studios’ programming strategy and content development with a focus on docuseries, limited docuseries and feature-length documentaries.

She reports directly into Danny Gabai, EVP and head of Vice Studios U.S.

Most recently, Gargi served as head of documentary films at the soon-to-be shuttered Vulcan Productions, the Seattle-headquartered prodco established by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen in 1997. Her development and production credits over a five-year tenure at Vulcan included Jerry Rothwell’s 2020 Sundance Film Festival audience award winner The Reason I Jump, Shannon Service and Jeffrey Waldron’s Ghost Fleet and David Darg’s Academy Award-nominated doc short Body Team 12.

Prior to joining Vulcan in 2014, she was VP of Alpha Cine Labs, where she oversaw the theatrical releases of documentaries Born Into Brothels, Taxi to the Dark Side and Jesus Camp. Before this, Gargi was VP of acquisitions and development for AtomFilms and held positions in marketing at New Line Cinema and Fox Searchlight Pictures.

As an independent documentary producer, Gargi co-executive produced the Oscar-nominated short Knife Skills and produced the Emmy-nominated feature Circo.

Gargi joins the Vice Studios U.S. creative team alongside Jon Bulette, VP and head of non-fiction; Shannon Gibson, VP and head of scripted; Natalie Farrey, VP and head of film; and Andrew Freston, VP and head of content partnerships.

Since launching a feature documentary division three years ago, Vice Studios has produced Netflix’s Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened and 1994, as well as FX’s inaugural feature doc AKA Jane Roe. The film unit currently has more than 70 projects in development and production across the U.S.

“We’ve always been documentary fanatics over at Vice Studios, and with many of our greatest creative and commercial successes over the years occurring in the documentary side of our slate, our commitment to making ambitious documentaries is stronger than ever, and bringing on a dedicated, experienced executive with amazing filmmaker relationships like Jannat to head up docs is a testament to that,” said Gabai in a statement.

Photo courtesy of Vice