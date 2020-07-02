A&E sets series from Thinkfactory, Critical Content for August premieres

U.S. cable net A&E is moving further into the transactional unscripted genre with two series slated for August premieres — What It’s Worth from ITV America’s Thinkfactory Media and Extreme Unboxing from Critical Content.

The former features comedian Jeff Foxworthy and comes in advance of the previously announced What’s It’s Worth: Live series slated for the fall. The summer edition sees Foxworthy, an avid collector as well as comedian, combing the country with a team of experts through virtual means to find heirlooms, trinkets and hidden treasures owned by everyday people hoping to score serious cash for their wares. The owners of the artefacts will also share the stories behind the objects.

Extreme Unboxing, meanwhile, explores the world of “competitive pallet flipping” by following a team of treasure hunters from across America who vie for valuable contents in the form of liquidated merchandise bought for pennies on the dollar. As the teams bid on boxes, they then dig through the pallets as they’re delivered for the “big reveal.”

A&E Networks holds global distribution rights to both series, which will make their U.S. debut on August 4. Each series will premiere with two back-to-back episodes.

“A&E has always been a leader in the transactional programming space and we are excited to bring viewers along on a hunt for hidden treasures in these two new series,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, executive vice president and head of programming, A&E, in a statement.