XTR to launch streaming platform Documentary Plus+

XTR — Bryn Mooser's Los Angeles-based, non-fiction entertainment studio — will enter the streaming fray this fall with the launch of Documentary Plus+. The "highly curated" service aims to serve as ...
July 2, 2020

XTR — Bryn Mooser’s Los Angeles-based, non-fiction entertainment studio — will enter the streaming fray this fall with the launch of Documentary Plus+.

The “highly curated” service aims to serve as a permanent home for the work of non-fiction filmmakers, promising  “added distribution and amplification” of projects across all social channels.

Documentary Plus+ will premiere free of charge with a selection of both feature-length and short films, with plans to expand its library through additional acquisitions and licensing agreements.

The service will be available online as well as on existing platforms including Amazon Prime, Roku, Apple TV, Google Play, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV.

“This is a revolutionary moment in documentary film where new audiences are discovering the genre and new filmmakers are able to create and tell their own stories. In the past documentaries were limited in distribution to art house movie theaters and the back row of video rental houses,” Mooser (pictured) said in a statement. “With Documentary Plus+ we will bring these films directly to our audiences on their TV or mobile phones or wherever they watch content.”

XTR most recently partnered with H.Wood Media, NSV and Delirio Films to produce an untitled documentary about Los Angeles Lakers legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson. The company’s other credits include documentary films such as You Cannot Kill David Arquette, Us Kids and Mucho Mucho Amor.

 

