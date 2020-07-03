Docs

Northern Banner takes Canadian rights to “The Walrus and the Whistleblower”

Toronto-based Northern Banner Releasing has picked up the Canadian rights for Nathalie Bibeau’s Hot Docs 2020 Audience Award-winning film The Walrus and the Whistleblower. Northern Banner, the Canadian distribution arm of ...
By
July 3, 2020

Toronto-based Northern Banner Releasing has picked up the Canadian rights for Nathalie Bibeau’s Hot Docs 2020 Audience Award-winning film The Walrus and the Whistleblower.

Northern Banner, the Canadian distribution arm of Raven Banner Entertainment, is eyeing a fall release for the film.

Produced and directed by Bibeau, and produced by Bunbury Films’ Frederic Bohbot, The Walrus and the Whistleblower follows Phil Demers, known by some as the “Walrus Whisperer.”

For a decade, Demers worked as a trainer at the MarineLand amusement park in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

He ran the show swimming with killer whales and training belugas, seals and Smooshi the walrus, until he quit, claiming animal abuse and calling for an end to the practice of keeping marine mammals in pools.

MarineLand is currently suing Demers for CA$1.5 million dollars on claims of trespassing.

Winning the Audience Award makes The Walrus and the Whistleblower eligible for consideration in the Oscar race in the Documentary Feature category.

The Walrus and The Whistleblower was made in association with documentary Channel, and CBC Docs.

Gravitas has U.S. and international rights.

TAGS:
, , , , , , , ,

Top Stories

  • MIPCOM hero
    People/Biz

    MIPCOM set to go ahead for October as hybrid event
    By Barry Walsh
    July 2, 2020
  • Tabitha Jackson_Sundance
    Documentary

    Sundance plans for hybrid festival; multiple cities for screenings
    By Barry Walsh
    June 29, 2020
  • 148769_7345C-900x0
    Formats

    ABC’s “The Bachelorette” to resume production following COVID-19 hiatus
    By Jillian Morgan
    June 29, 2020
  • Love is Blind 2 (1)
    Unscripted

    Social status: How (and why) top unscripted series are taking over social media
    By Jillian Morgan
    June 24, 2020
    • TAGS:
    , , , , , , , ,
    About The Author
    Barry Walsh is editor and content director for realscreen, and has served as editor of the publication since 2009. With a career in entertainment media that spans two decades, prior to realscreen, he held the associate editor post for now defunct sister publication Boards, which focused on the advertising and commercial production industries. Before Boards, he served as editor of Canadian Music Network, a weekly music industry trade, and as music editor for HMV.com. As content director, he also oversees the development of content for the brand's market-leading events, the Realscreen Summit and Realscreen West, as well as new content initiatives.
    // Author Page

    Menu

    Search