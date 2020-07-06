Netflix orders “Voices of Fire” from Pharell Williams, A. Smith & Co.

Netflix has set the unscripted series Voices of Fire from Pharell Williams’ multi-media company I Am Other and A. Smith & Co., Realscreen has confirmed.

The series travels to Williams’ hometown community of Hampton Roads, Virginia, where his uncle Bishop Ezekiel Williams and his team of gospel leaders venture out to find undiscovered talent of all “ages, ethnicities and backgrounds.”

Pharrell and Ezekiel first announced news of the series at the Essence Festival July 5.

Voices of Fire will premiere on the streamer in 2020.

Pharrell and Mimi Valdés are executive producers for I Am Other; Arthur Smith and Frank Sinton executive producer for A. Smith & Co.

Bianca Barnes-Williams also serves as executive producer.