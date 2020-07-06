Unscripted

Netflix orders “Voices of Fire” from Pharell Williams, A. Smith & Co.

Netflix has set the unscripted series Voices of Fire from Pharell Williams’ multi-media company I Am Other and A. Smith & Co., Realscreen has confirmed. The series travels to Williams’ hometown community of Hampton ...
By
July 6, 2020

Netflix has set the unscripted series Voices of Fire from Pharell Williams’ multi-media company I Am Other and A. Smith & Co., Realscreen has confirmed.

The series travels to Williams’ hometown community of Hampton Roads, Virginia, where his uncle Bishop Ezekiel Williams and his team of gospel leaders venture out to find undiscovered talent of all “ages, ethnicities and backgrounds.”

Pharrell and Ezekiel first announced news of the series at the Essence Festival July 5.

Voices of Fire will premiere on the streamer in 2020.

Pharrell and Mimi Valdés are executive producers for I Am Other; Arthur Smith and Frank Sinton executive producer for A. Smith & Co.

Bianca Barnes-Williams also serves as executive producer.

TAGS:
, , , , , , ,

Top Stories

  • MIPCOM hero
    Unscripted

    MIPCOM set to go ahead for October as hybrid event
    By Barry Walsh
    July 2, 2020
  • Tabitha Jackson_Sundance
    Documentary

    Sundance plans for hybrid festival; multiple cities for screenings
    By Barry Walsh
    June 29, 2020
  • 148769_7345C-900x0
    Formats

    ABC’s “The Bachelorette” to resume production following COVID-19 hiatus
    By Jillian Morgan
    June 29, 2020
  • Love is Blind 2 (1)
    Unscripted

    Social status: How (and why) top unscripted series are taking over social media
    By Jillian Morgan
    June 24, 2020
    • TAGS:
    , , , , , , ,
    About The Author
    Barry Walsh is editor and content director for realscreen, and has served as editor of the publication since 2009. With a career in entertainment media that spans two decades, prior to realscreen, he held the associate editor post for now defunct sister publication Boards, which focused on the advertising and commercial production industries. Before Boards, he served as editor of Canadian Music Network, a weekly music industry trade, and as music editor for HMV.com. As content director, he also oversees the development of content for the brand's market-leading events, the Realscreen Summit and Realscreen West, as well as new content initiatives.
    // Author Page

    Menu

    Search