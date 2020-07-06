Docs

Pat McGee Pictures producing feature documentary on Charles Booker

Los Angeles-based indie Pat McGee Pictures (American Relapse, Bernie Blackout) has secured exclusive access to document Charles Booker’s U.S. Senate primary run. The as-yet titled political documentary will be directed by Pat McGee (pictured) and will ...
By
July 6, 2020

Los Angeles-based indie Pat McGee Pictures (American RelapseBernie Blackout) has secured exclusive access to document Charles Booker’s U.S. Senate primary run.

The as-yet titled political documentary will be directed by Pat McGee (pictured) and will examine the late surge Booker rode to the brink of defeating former Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath for the 2020 U.S. Senate race in Kentucky.

Booker was 58 points down to establishment favorite McGrath when he launched his campaign in January 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, but “rode a wave of national momentum” triggered by a number of tragic circumstances, including the killing of family friend Breonna Taylor.

As a result, Booker gained endorsement support from the likes Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, freshman Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Academy Award-winning actress Susan Sarandon before eventually losing to McGrath by almost three percentage points.

The documentary will be co-executive produced by Adam Linkenhelt and Terry Hahin, with McGee serving as director and executive producer.

“Charles Booker became more than just a candidate for Kentucky, he became an inspiring leader on the national level,” said McGee in a statement. “And, while the official vote did not go his way there’s a powerful movement happening in our country with visionaries like him paving the way. I’m honored to assist telling his story.”

The untitled documentary follows McGee’s recent Vice documentary Bernie Blackout, which documented Bernie Sanders’ run for U.S. President.

