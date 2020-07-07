BBC1 taps Thames, Naked to adapt South Korean format “I Can See Your Voice”

British pubcaster BBC1 has commissioned Thames and Naked Entertainment, both part of Fremantle, to produce I Can See Your Voice based on the South Korean format from CJ ENM.

Each episode of the 8 x 60-minute “mystery music guessing game” will see a team of two players — aided by a celebrity panel — compete to win a cash prize by identifying the “good” or “bad” singers from a group of performers.

The group of singers will navigate through a round of lip sync challenges, offering “hidden clues” to the celebrity panel who will help the players whittle down the group until only one singer is left.

Finally, the chosen singer will perform a duet with a “singing superstar” to reveal whether they can or cannot sing. If the players picked a good singer, they’ll take the prize, but if a bad singer is revealed, the “imposter” will pocket the cash.

I Can See Your Voice will broadcast on BBC1 in 2021. It was commissioned by Charlotte Moore, director BBC Content, and Kate Phillips, controller, entertainment commissioning.

Executive producers are Amelia Brown and Louise Hutchinson for Thames. Tom O’Brien is the consultant EP for Naked. The commissioning editor for the BBC is Rachel Ashdown.

I Can See Your Voice first premiered on South Korean pay-TV channel Mnet, owned by CJ ENM, in 2015. Since then, the format has been commissioned in more than 10 countries, including on Fox in the U.S.

Fox announced plans in February to premiere its adaptation — hosted and executive produced by comedian, actor and The Masked Singer panelist Ken Jeong — later this year.

The U.S. series will be produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment. With Jeong, executive producers include James McKinlay and Smart Dog Media’s Craig Plestis.