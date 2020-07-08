Johannes Larcher to lead HBO Max Int’l; Richardson upped at WarnerMedia Latin America

WarnerMedia has tapped former Hulu executive Johannes Larcher to drive the international rollout of HBO Max.

Larcher (pictured left) joins the AT&T-backed company this August as head of HBO Max International. He will be responsible for overseeing the global launch and management of HBO Max, the digital direct-to-consumer offering that launched in the U.S. on May 27.

He will report directly into Gerhard Zeiler, chief revenue officer of WarnerMedia and president of WarnerMedia International Networks.

“His leadership skills, together with his strong direct-to-consumer and digital experience, international business foundations and tech expertise give him the perfect background to drive the growth of HBO Max beyond the United States,” said Zeiler in a statement.

Larcher currently serves as managing director of digital at Middle Eastern broadcaster MBC Group in Dubai, where he’s overseen the company’s flagship streamer, Shahid VIP, which has more than 1.4 million subscribers.

Prior to MBC Group, Larcher held the title of SVP of international over a four-year period, where he led the launch and initial growth phase of Hulu Japan.

He has also held a variety of senior executive titles including co-founder and CEO of SubVRsive, an Emmy-nominated virtual and augmented reality studio; president and CEO of education start-up Academy123; and was GM of international for paid search company Overture Services.

Larcher will also work with Priya Dogra, who was promoted earlier this week to become president of WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks in the EMEA & APAC regions.

His first order of business will see him supervise the launch of HBO Max in Latin America, which is expected in 2021.

He will work closely alongside Whit Richardson (right), who has been elevated to become president of WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks in Latin America.

Effective Aug. 1, Richardson will have “executive oversight and responsibility” for programming, advertising sales, distribution and operations within WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks in the region. This includes the basic Turner channels and Cinemax, as well as premium HBO and sports networks.

He will also split responsibility of the children’s business in LatAm with former Freeform president Tom Ascheim, who was recently upped to president of global kids, young adults and classics at Warner Bros.

Based in Atlanta, Richardson will continue to report into Zeiler.

“Whit is an incredibly talented and strategic executive, as well as a charismatic leader with a proven track record of delivering results in the Latin America region,” added Zeiler. “He is highly respected within WarnerMedia and across the wider industry. I have complete confidence in Whit’s abilities to grow our world-class brands and lead the team through this dynamic and exciting time in our industry.”

Richardson was named president of Turner Latin America in 2017, after holding various regional senior leadership positions, including EVP of distribution and GM of Turner Argentina.