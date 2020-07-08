Docs

YouTube Originals and Ridley Scott, Kevin Macdonald team for “Life In A Day 2020″

YouTube Originals has once again partnered with executive producers Ridley Scott and Kai Hsuing and Whitney director Kevin Macdonald for the feature documentary Life In A Day 2020. The documentary is a follow-up ...
By
July 8, 2020

YouTube Originals has once again partnered with executive producers Ridley Scott and Kai Hsuing and Whitney director Kevin Macdonald for the feature documentary Life In A Day 2020.

The documentary is a follow-up to Macdonald and Scott’s crowd-sourced film Life In A Day 2010, which premiered at Sundance and on YouTube in 2011, followed by a theatrical worldwide release. The original Life In A Day attracted 80,000 submissions.

A participation-based project, the new project has the filmmakers asking the world to share what one day looks like through their personal camera lenses. On July 25, 2020, global contributors are invited to capture and reflect the reality of our world over a 24-hour period.

Once submissions close Aug. 2, a 30-person team of multilingual reviewers stationed around the world will begin reviewing and translating submitted videos.

The film’s three principal editors – Mdhamiri Á Nkemi (Blue Story, The Last Tree), Sam Rice-Edwards (Whitney) and Nse Asuquo (The Stuart Hall ProjectThe Jazz Ambassadors) – will then undertake post-production, working alongside Macdonald, to shape the film’s final narrative out of submitted footage.

Life In A Day 2020 will then weave the footage sourced from global contributors to “tell the story of a single day on Earth.” The film will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival and on YouTube in 2021.

“Following the success of the 2010 documentary, this is an important moment to revisit this inventive film concept with Ridley and Kevin,” said Susanne Daniels, YouTube’s global head of original content, in a statement. “This project truly demonstrates the uniqueness of YouTube by showcasing the power of the human experience told through the eyes and cameras of individuals around the world.”

 “Making the first Life In A Day was one of the most joyful and eye-opening experiences of my life. Contributors were generous enough to share often quite intimate moments from their lives as part of a huge, life-affirming, film-making experiment,” Macdonald added. “I am thrilled, 10 years later, that we are making Life In A Day 2020. In that time, how have we changed? How has our relationship to filming ourselves changed? And at this extraordinary turning point in history what are we hoping for in our future?”

Jack Arbuthnott and Tim Partridge serve as producers. Life In A Day 2020 is produced by RSA Films in association with Flying Object.

