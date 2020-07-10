Extra: HGTV sets Martha Stewart series; WHY Foundation to air docs in Lebanon

HGTV plants summer series with Martha Stewart

HGTV is set to premiere the series Martha Knows Best, featuring home improvement expert Martha Stewart, on July 31 with two back-to-back, half-hour episodes.

The series (pictured) will focus on sprucing up outdoor spaces, and will see Stewart’s fans as well as a bevy of famous friends “virtually pop in” to get tips on their own outdoor renovation projects. Guests slated to appear on the series include Jay Leno, Snoop Dogg, Richard Gere, Lupita Nyong’o, Antoni Porowski, Zac Posen, Daniel Boulud, Sunny Hostin and Hailey Baldwin Bieber.

“In Martha Knows Best, the incomparable Martha Stewart will give us a glimpse into life on her farm and show us the outdoor projects she’s worked on during the last few months,” said Jane Latman, president of HGTV, in a statement. “For most of us, summer is the time to flex our green thumbs and sharpen our do-it-yourself skills, so if you want great ideas that inspire you to get outside and get your hands dirty, this is the show for you.”

Lebanon’s Al Jadeed TV, WHY Foundation docs partner to air docs on human trafficking

Over the next two weekends in July, Al Jadeed TV in Lebanon will air two documentaries from Danish non-profit organization The WHY Foundation.

Maid in Hell focuses on the story of Mary Kibwana, a migrant worker from Kenya who headed to Jordan to find a better life for her and her family, only to return to her home in a wheelchair due to a labor incident that ultimately claimed her life. I Was A Yazidi Slave, meanwhile, was part of the foundation’s WHY Slavery? multi-film project. Both films have been dubbed into Arabic and donated to Al Jadeed for airing.

According to Mette Hoffmann Meyer, CEO of The WHY Foundation and former head of documentaries and coproductions at Denmark’s DR, the broadcasting of the docs in the region is especially important considering the urgency of addressing human trafficking, and modern slavery in the Middle East. “Raising awareness about the problem and getting the population aware that it exists are the first steps to tackle it,” she said in a statement. “This is the primary action to spread human rights around the world and make sure that we work in the direction of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.”

The WHY Foundation aims to provide access to information by producing and airing docs to air in under-served countries.