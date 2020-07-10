HBO slates Alex Gibney-produced Tiger Woods doc for December

Premium cable network HBO has scheduled a mid-December premiere date for the two-part Tiger Woods documentary, executive produced by Alex Gibney and his Jigsaw Productions banner.

As previously announced, Tiger will paint an “illuminating” portrait of the rise, fall and comeback of the global golf icon, driven by never-before-seen footage and interviews with those closest to Woods. Featured interviews will include Steve Williams, former caddy and close friend; Sir Nick Faldo, six-time major championship winner; Pete McDaniel, a close friend and biographer of Earl Woods; Diana Parr, Woods’ first love; and Rachel Uchitel, one of Woods’ alleged mistresses.

The documentary series will also make heavy use of Jeff Benedict and Armen Keteyian’s best-selling book Tiger Woods as a resource, chronicling Woods’ early years, as well as his rise as a mixed-race golfer, nearly two decades of dominating national titles, and his struggle with the demands of media attention and family.

Academy Award nominee and Emmy-winning filmmaker Matthew Heineman and Emmy nominee Matthew Hamachek serve as directors of the two-part television presentation.

Part one of Tiger will debut across HBO on Dec. 13, with the second part airing the following Sunday on Dec. 20. It will also be made available to stream on HBO Max.

The HBO Sports presentation is produced by Jigsaw Productions in association with Our Time Projects, and executive produced by Gibney (pictured), Stacey Offman, Richard Perello, Sam Pollard, Armen Keteyian and Jeff Benedict. HBO’s Peter Nelson and Bentley Weiner are also executive producers.

The documentary is produced by Trevor Davidoski and Jenna Millman.

“Since his introduction to the world at the age of two, Tiger Woods has inhabited our collective consciousness as a prodigy, a pioneer, a champion, a global icon, and then a tabloid headline,” said directors Heineman and Hamachek in a joint statement. “After months of research and countless hours of revelatory conversations, we discovered that he has always been a projection of outsized expectations. His father, his sponsors, and his fans all made Tiger Woods into whom they wanted him to be. Our goal was to dive deeper and create an unflinching and intimate portrait of a man, who like all of us, is imperfect and inherently human.”