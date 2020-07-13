People/Biz

Brad Schwartz reportedly out as Audible chief content officer

Audible chief content officer Brad Schwartz has reportedly exited the company after just a month. Bloomberg first reported the news, citing sources “familiar with the matter” who told the outlet that Audible “reconsidered” ...
By
July 13, 2020

Audible chief content officer Brad Schwartz has reportedly exited the company after just a month.

Bloomberg first reported the news, citing sources “familiar with the matter” who told the outlet that Audible “reconsidered” the former Pop TV president’s appointment after a February 2018 sexual harassment and gender bias lawsuit filed against Pop Media Group, Lionsgate and CBS — in which Schwartz was named — resurfaced internally.

The plaintiff, a former Pop TV advertising sales executive, alleged enduring an “environment where inappropriate sexual and demeaning comments were made by male employees about female employees regarding their physical attractiveness, their wardrobe, their sexual desirability and other topics.”

In the lawsuit, obtained by Deadline, the plaintiff claimed Schwartz approved a press release with the headline “Pop Puts Out” after an objection was raised by a female sales executive, and allegedly announced to the plaintiff and other staff, “I may or may not have slept with her in college!” when referring to a female keynote speaker at a national women’s empowerment conference.

The plaintiff later asked for the case to be dismissed in November 2018, according to Bloomberg.

Schwartz (pictured) boarded Amazon-owned Audible June 15, reporting to CEO Bob Carrigan.

At the time of Schwartz’s appointment, Carrigan stated the executive’s “highly successful track record, expertise and stellar relationships in the entertainment community” would support Audible’s “aggressive” content plans.

In addition to Pop TV, Schwartz has held senior executive roles at ViacomCBS, MSG Media and Bell Media.

Audible did not respond to request for comment.

TAGS:
, ,

Top Stories

  • Married at First Sight - Lifetime - Greg and Deonna - Season 9
    People/Biz

    Loud and proud: 10 years of Kinetic Content
    By Daniele Alcinii
    July 7, 2020
  • XY_Chelsea_1
    Documentary

    Realscreen opens call for submissions for MIPCOM Picks ’20
    By Realscreen Staff
    July 7, 2020
  • MIPCOM hero
    People/Biz

    MIPCOM set to go ahead for October as hybrid event
    By Barry Walsh
    July 2, 2020
  • Tabitha Jackson_Sundance
    Documentary

    Sundance plans for hybrid festival; multiple cities for screenings
    By Barry Walsh
    June 29, 2020
    • TAGS:
    , ,
    About The Author
    Daniele Alcinii is a news editor at realscreen, the leading international publisher of non-fiction film and television industry news and content. He joined the RS team in 2015 with experience in journalism following a stint out west with Sun Media in Edmonton's Capital Region, and with communications work in Melbourne, Australia and Toronto. You can follow him on Twitter at @danielealcinii.
    Website // Author Page

    Menu

    Search