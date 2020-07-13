Brad Schwartz reportedly out as Audible chief content officer

Audible chief content officer Brad Schwartz has reportedly exited the company after just a month.

Bloomberg first reported the news, citing sources “familiar with the matter” who told the outlet that Audible “reconsidered” the former Pop TV president’s appointment after a February 2018 sexual harassment and gender bias lawsuit filed against Pop Media Group, Lionsgate and CBS — in which Schwartz was named — resurfaced internally.

The plaintiff, a former Pop TV advertising sales executive, alleged enduring an “environment where inappropriate sexual and demeaning comments were made by male employees about female employees regarding their physical attractiveness, their wardrobe, their sexual desirability and other topics.”

In the lawsuit, obtained by Deadline, the plaintiff claimed Schwartz approved a press release with the headline “Pop Puts Out” after an objection was raised by a female sales executive, and allegedly announced to the plaintiff and other staff, “I may or may not have slept with her in college!” when referring to a female keynote speaker at a national women’s empowerment conference.

The plaintiff later asked for the case to be dismissed in November 2018, according to Bloomberg.

Schwartz (pictured) boarded Amazon-owned Audible June 15, reporting to CEO Bob Carrigan.

At the time of Schwartz’s appointment, Carrigan stated the executive’s “highly successful track record, expertise and stellar relationships in the entertainment community” would support Audible’s “aggressive” content plans.

In addition to Pop TV, Schwartz has held senior executive roles at ViacomCBS, MSG Media and Bell Media.

Audible did not respond to request for comment.