Extra: ZDF takes “The Weekly”; Endemol Shine France builds “LEGO Masters” for M6

By
July 13, 2020

ZDF takes New York Times series The Weekly

Red Arrow Studios International has sent landmark factual series The Weekly (pictured) from The New York Times to German broadcaster ZDF. 

The series is produced by The New York Times and Left/Right, a Red Arrow Studios company, for FX and Hulu in the U.S. A second season is already in production.

ZDF has taken season one (30 x 27 minutes) that focus on some of the 2,500 stories that the newspaper publishes. In each episode, a New York Times reporter brings a big signature story that nobody else is telling to life, with in-depth reporting to change how audiences see a story.

The Weekly has also been licensed to territories including Australia, Spain and Portugal.

The deal was negotiated by Tobias Schulze, VP of sales for France and German-speaking territories at Red Arrow Studios International.

France’s M6 takes LEGO Masters

Private national French television channel M6 has tapped Endemol Shine France to produce a localized version of the hit entertainment format LEGO Masters. 

Originally produced by Tuesday’s Child, Lego Masters pits amateur Lego builders in a head-to-head competition to create masterpiece “brick creations” that will impress a panel of judges. Those who impress the judges the most will move onto the next round until the finale, where one team’s named “Lego Masters.”

France’s M6 marks the eighth broadcaster to order the  competition series, following deals in the U.S., UK, Australia, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and Sweden, the latter of which will air on TV4 in the fall. 

Endemol Shine Group are the exclusive distributor of the LEGO Group and Tuesday’s Child Productions format.

