Back Roads Entertainment, Mediapro Studio pen copro partnership

Austin-based indie Back Roads Entertainment has secured a co-production partnership with The Mediapro Studio, the nascent content creation, production and distribution arm of Spanish giant Mediapro Group.

Under terms of the deal, Back Roads will work alongside Mediapro Studio to develop and produce original formats for the U.S. marketplace. In addition, Back Roads will domestically adapt key formats from The Mediapro Studio’s portfolio.

Both Back Roads and Mediapro Studio are currently working on the first project to stem from the partnership. The Magnificent Six will serve as a competition format that pits six elite athletes against a group of average individuals in “over-the-top physical challenges across outrageous sets.”

The partnership marks the latest wave of activity from Colby Gaines‘ Back Roads Entertainment, which in January relocated its offices from New York to the Texan state capital of Austin; while also hiring former MGM executive Bret Calvert as VP of development, and onboarding former September Films executive Pamela Covais as VP of production. Back Roads’ production stable includes BET’s 50 Central, Cooking Channel’s Big Bad BBQ Brawl, MTV’s Joking Off and DIY’s Lake Life.

The Mediapro Studio recently celebrated its first year of activity with the launch of six-part psychological thriller The Head and has a number of unscripted projects in various stages of development in its pipeline. The Mediapro Group, meanwhile, has 58 offices across four continents, “14 of which develop and produce content” for series, films, entertainment programs, short-formats and documentaries.

“The Mediapro Studio is a global giant – everything from production to distribution – and a leader in content creation for the U.S., Latin American, European and Spanish markets,” said Colby Gaines (pictured left), executive producer and founder of Back Roads Entertainment, in a statement. “As we continue to prioritize formats, this partnership provides us a wonderful opportunity to both develop and adapt new content stateside and expand our creative reach internationally.”

“In Back Roads Entertainment we have found the ideal partner in the U.S. to expand our formats’ footprint beyond our traditional markets,” added Daniel Burman (right), head of content for The Mediapro Studio U.S. “We are convinced that working together on The Magnificent Six we will take the genre of competition TV shows to a new level.”