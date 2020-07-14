Extra: Blue Ant takes “Dolce Vita”; Jukin Media launches AVOD service WeatherSpy

Blue Ant International inks deal for Dolce Vita franchise

Blue Ant International has entered into a deal with Rockhead Entertainment to represent more than 140 hours of chef and presenter David Rocco’s Dolce Vita franchise (pictured), including 11 seasons of the travel and cooking series.

The multi-year deal sees the Toronto-based global distributor representing David Rocco’s Dolce Italia, David Rocco’s Dolce Southeast Asia, David Rocco’s Dolce Vita, David Rocco’s Dolce Tuscany, David Rocco’s Dolce Napoli, David Rocco’s Dolce India, and David Rocco’s Dolce Africa.

Rocco, who is co-founder of Rockhead Entertainment, is the executive producer of the lifestyle and cooking franchise that takes him across the world, to sample and cook authentic regional cuisines.

The deal with Rockhead Entertainment was brokered by Kate Blank, senior director of international sales at Blue Ant International.

Keshet commissions Who Wants to be a Millionaire?

Israel broadcaster Keshet will premiere a localized version of Who Wants to be a Millionaire, the first time the iconic quiz show will be on Israeli screens since 2006.

July August Productions, a Red Arrow Studios company, has begun filming in front of a live studio audience in Tel Aviv, ahead of the show’s premiere on Thursday (July 16).

The new season will be hosted by veteran Israeli television presenter Erez Tal, and is executive produced by Amit Stretiner.

Distributed by Sony Pictures Television Formats, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? has aired in more than 120 countries and has been produced in over 80 languages.

ITV Studios’ Divided heads to Cambodia

Cambodian Broadcasting Service (CBS) has acquired two seasons of the game show Divided from ITV Studios.

Divided serves as a general knowledge game show with a twist, in which three strangers make up a team that must answer questions and accumulate money in a prize pot. Each round ends with a 15-second pause where teammates must agree whether to keep playing or to stop and divide the money into three unequal shares.

The deal sees the African country becoming the 23rd territory to license the format.

Cambodian Broadcasting Service will produce Divided in house, which is scheduled to air in spring 2021 on Free TV CTN.

Jukin Media launches WeatherSpy

A younger skewing weather channel is launching from Jukin Media, with 13 outdoor non-fiction series that include topics such as global weather patterns and the best places to experience the sun, sand, surf and snow.

WeatherSpy is an ad-supported linear streaming channel that will be made available on Samsung TV Plus, VIZIO, and XUMO as a 24/7 linear streaming network. A short-form WeatherSpy series, meanwhile, will make its way to Snapchat’s Discover page in the near future, according to Jukin Media.

Twelve weather-related series will be available to viewers at launch, including Alaska Bush Pilots, Backcountry Rescue, Desperate Hours, Fight to Survive, Survival Science, Angry Planet and Dangerous Flights, as well as the Jukin Media-produced show ViralWild, which follows everyday explorers.

WeatherSpy marks the fourth OTT linear streaming channel and fourth Snapchat show from Jukin Media. Inaugural content partners include AirVuz, Big Media, Cineflix Rights, dotstudioPRO, Wonder Science, and Insight TV.

The network will also feature live weather updates four times per hour, beginning shortly after launch.