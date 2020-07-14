ITV News launches serialized true crime podcast “No Strings Attached”

ITV News has today (July 14) launched the eight-part serialized true crime podcast No Strings Attached.

The podcast follows the “failed murder attempt” on Victoria Cilliers by her then husband Emile Cilliers in 2015.

Emile was later found guilty of tampering with her parachute before a skydive. The podcast tells the story from the perspective of the detectives who cracked the case and explores the “convoluted, complicated and sometimes salacious” life of the man involved.

No Strings Attached is the first serialized podcast from the digital studio at ITV News and is presented by ITV News West Country crime correspondent Rob Murphy, who reported on the case at the time.

ITV News head of digital Stephen Hull said in a statement: “No Strings Attached was produced by ITV News with contributors from both the network and West Country newsrooms during the UK lockdown period. It’s creation represents the next step in ITV News’ commitment to reaching new and diverse audiences across multiple platforms.”