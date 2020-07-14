“Mythbusters”, “White Rabbit Project” star Grant Imahara dies at 49

Electrical engineer, roboticist and television host Grant Imahara, known for his work on Discovery Channel’s MythBusters and Netflix’s White Rabbit Project, has died at 49.

“We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family,” Discovery said in a statement sent to Realscreen.

According to the New York Times, a Discovery spokesperson said the cause of death is believed to be a brain aneurysm.

Adam Savage, former co-host of MythBusters, tweeted: “I’m at a loss. No words. I’ve been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years. Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I’ll miss my friend.”

Imahara (pictured, center) started his career as an engineer for Lucasfilm’s THX division before moving to the company’s visual effects division, Industrial Light and Magic, where he worked for nearly a decade on films such as The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions; Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace; A.I. Artifical Intelligence; The Lost World: Jurassic Park; and Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, to name a few.

He first appeared on MythBusters in 2005. Imahara left the show in 2014 with fellow “Build Team” colleagues Kari Byron (right) and Tory Belleci (left). In 2016, the trio of scientists reunited to investigate unusual events from pop culture, science and history in White Rabbit Project.

Belleci tweeted: “I just cannot believe it. I don’t even know what to say. My heart is broken. Goodbye buddy.” Along with photos of Imahara and the former “Build Team,” Byron wrote on Twitter: “Heartbroken and in shock tonight. We were just talking on the phone. This isn’t real.”