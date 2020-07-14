TLC gets back in the “extraordinary family” business with upcoming series

TLC, the Discovery-owned network behind such series as Jon & Kate Plus 8 and 13 Kids and Counting, is getting back into what it calls the “extraordinary family” space with a series set to debut in August.

Doubling Down with the Derricos follows parents Karen and Deon and their 14 children — including quintuplets, triplets, and two sets of twins, all of whom were conceived naturally.

The first season sees Karen, pregnant with triplets, needing to stay in the hospital at 24 weeks to carry out the remainder of her term, while Deon is tasked with looking after the 11 kids in the family, ranging from ages 2-14, on his own. The series then charts the arrivals of the three newborns.

Produced by The Content Group’s Big City TV, Lori Rothschild Ansaldi and Sarah Chamberlain serve as executive producers. Steve Michaels executive produces for The Content Group.

Doubling Down with the Derricos makes its debut on Aug. 11 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

“TLC has always been the home for extraordinary families, and with multiple multiples the Derricos take ‘extraordinary’ to a whole new level,” said TLC president and general manager Howard Lee in a statement. “They bring a fresh voice, perspective and willingness to share their culture and values. And while their size may be unique, their story is universally relatable — devoted parents trying to raise their children the best way they know how all while navigating life’s ups and downs.”