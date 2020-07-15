Formats

CBS pulls “Survivor” from fall lineup as producers navigate shooting in Fiji

CBS has pulled reality competition format Survivor from its fall schedule as producers work with officials in Fiji to start production on the reality competition series’ 41st season. Revisions to the broadcaster’s Wednesday lineup ...
By
July 15, 2020

CBS has pulled reality competition format Survivor from its fall schedule as producers work with officials in Fiji to start production on the reality competition series’ 41st season.

Revisions to the broadcaster’s Wednesday lineup will see the 32nd season of The Amazing Race slide from 9 p.m. ET/PT to open the night at 8 p.m. ET/PT, the slot previously set for Survivor.

CBS Entertainment stated producers — MGM TV — were working to find an “appropriate time” to enter production on the show, hosted and executive produced by Jeff Probst (pictured), with “health and safety matters the top priority for everyone involved.”

A tweet from the show’s official Twitter account Tuesday (July 14) said: “We want our fans to know that the health and safety of our cast and crew are of the utmost importance and look forward to returning when the time is right. We can’t wait to hear Jeff say, ‘Survivors Ready?’”

Production on Survivor was first postponed in March at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Similarly, in February, production on the 33rd season of The Amazing Race was temporarily suspended.

Survivor‘s latest season was announced as part of CBS’s 2020-21 lineup in May.

