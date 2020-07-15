Docs

Imagine Documentaries, P&G to co-produce “Mars 2080″

Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Documentaries is partnering with consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble on the large-form event film Mars 2080, slated to release in late 2021. The film, ...
July 15, 2020

Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Documentaries is partnering with consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble on the large-form event film Mars 2080, slated to release in late 2021.

The film, a scripted drama with “documentary elements,” is the first project co-produced and co-financed by P&G as part of an overall deal with Imagine for a slate of film and TV projects.

Mars 2080 is based on a concept by Stephen Petranek, author of How We’ll Live on Mars.

It follows a family displaced from Earth due to climate change and forced to make the journey to Mars and adjust to life there with hundreds of thousands of people from different countries living together, forming a new civilization.

Weaving science, technologies, VFX and “human drama,” Mars 2080 aims to offer a “glimpse into the future.”

P&G’s research scientists will work “hand-in-hand” with the filmmakers to “creatively forecast” what Mars living might look like a half century from now.

The film will be produced by Grazer and Howard (Apollo 13, Mars) and Justin Wilkes (What Happened, Miss Simone?, Mars), president of Imagine Documentaries.

Executive producers are Michael Rosenberg and Marc Gilbar, and Sara Bernstein for Imagine, and Kimberly Doebereiner for P&G.

Grazer and Howard previously served as EPs on Nat Geo’s scripted/unscripted hybrid series Mars, produced by Imagine Entertainment and Radical Media, where Wilkes served as president. The series, about a fictitious crew mission to the red planet in 2033, premiered in 2016 and ran for two seasons.

