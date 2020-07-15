People/Biz

Production, development exec Jon Sechrist departs from MY Entertainment

Jon Sechrist, EVP of production, development and strategy at MY Entertainment, is exiting the New York-headquartered indie after two years. In a LinkedIn post Wednesday (July 15), Sechrist (pictured) wrote: “After 2 ½ years ...
By
July 15, 2020

Jon Sechrist, EVP of production, development and strategy at MY Entertainment, is exiting the New York-headquartered indie after two years.

In a LinkedIn post Wednesday (July 15), Sechrist (pictured) wrote: “After 2 ½ years of growing the business at MYE, I am looking for my next professional adventure.”

His departure was confirmed by MY Entertainment.

At MY Entertainment, the executive was tasked with developing new programming and strategy, and building on the prodco’s unscripted roster which includes Ghost Adventures, Pros Vs Joes, Breaking Borders and Baggage Rattles, while reporting to MY Entertainment president and founder Michael Yudin.

Sechrist boarded the company in 2018 after nearly a decade at Discovery, where he grew from executive producer at TLC to VP at Discovery Networks International and then SVP at Discovery-owned production shingle Betty.

At Discovery, his credits included the Cake Boss franchise, Sister Wives, Body Bizarre, My Naked Secret, NY Ink, BBQ Pitmasters, Lottery Changed My Life and My Little Life.

Sechrist also previously worked as a programming executive at ABC/Disney, overseeing scripted soaps All My Children and One Life to Live. He started his career at Viacom via MTV and served as a member of the creative team that launched Logo, where he specialized in documentary strands and new programming.

TAGS:
, ,

Top Stories

  • Married at First Sight - Lifetime - Greg and Deonna - Season 9
    People/Biz

    Loud and proud: 10 years of Kinetic Content
    By Daniele Alcinii
    July 7, 2020
  • XY_Chelsea_1
    Documentary

    Realscreen opens call for submissions for MIPCOM Picks ’20
    By Realscreen Staff
    July 7, 2020
  • MIPCOM hero
    People/Biz

    MIPCOM set to go ahead for October as hybrid event
    By Barry Walsh
    July 2, 2020
  • Tabitha Jackson_Sundance
    Documentary

    Sundance plans for hybrid festival; multiple cities for screenings
    By Barry Walsh
    June 29, 2020
    • TAGS:
    , ,
    About The Author
    Daniele Alcinii is a news editor at realscreen, the leading international publisher of non-fiction film and television industry news and content. He joined the RS team in 2015 with experience in journalism following a stint out west with Sun Media in Edmonton's Capital Region, and with communications work in Melbourne, Australia and Toronto. You can follow him on Twitter at @danielealcinii.
    Website // Author Page

    Menu

    Search