Production, development exec Jon Sechrist departs from MY Entertainment

Jon Sechrist, EVP of production, development and strategy at MY Entertainment, is exiting the New York-headquartered indie after two years.

In a LinkedIn post Wednesday (July 15), Sechrist (pictured) wrote: “After 2 ½ years of growing the business at MYE, I am looking for my next professional adventure.”

His departure was confirmed by MY Entertainment.

At MY Entertainment, the executive was tasked with developing new programming and strategy, and building on the prodco’s unscripted roster which includes Ghost Adventures, Pros Vs Joes, Breaking Borders and Baggage Rattles, while reporting to MY Entertainment president and founder Michael Yudin.

Sechrist boarded the company in 2018 after nearly a decade at Discovery, where he grew from executive producer at TLC to VP at Discovery Networks International and then SVP at Discovery-owned production shingle Betty.

At Discovery, his credits included the Cake Boss franchise, Sister Wives, Body Bizarre, My Naked Secret, NY Ink, BBQ Pitmasters, Lottery Changed My Life and My Little Life.

Sechrist also previously worked as a programming executive at ABC/Disney, overseeing scripted soaps All My Children and One Life to Live. He started his career at Viacom via MTV and served as a member of the creative team that launched Logo, where he specialized in documentary strands and new programming.