Telluride Film Festival cancels 2020 edition owing to “national chaos” around COVID-19

Organizers of the Telluride Film Festival have announced the cancellation of its 2020 physical event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally set to run from September 3-7, the 47th annual edition ...
July 15, 2020

Organizers of the Telluride Film Festival have announced the cancellation of its 2020 physical event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Originally set to run from September 3-7, the 47th annual edition of the film festival would have seen approximately 5,000 attendees descend on the Colorado resort town.

The organizers released a statement that said, in part, that they had a plan to go forward safely with the event, but, “with a seemingly unending number of new cases of COVID-19 and the national chaos around it, even the best strategy is threatened by this out of control environment.

“No matter how much many of us wear our masks and observe social distancing protocols, the pandemic has worsened rather than improved and the health and safety of you – our passholders, filmmakers, the people of Telluride and its surrounding areas – cannot be compromised,” it continued.

The festival will reveal its programming selections in the near future, with hopes that audiences will seek them out at other film festivals – such as the Toronto International Film Festival, New York Film Festival and Venice Film Festival, which Telluride has recently partnered with on a statement of collaboration and support – or when those films receive a wider release.

The 2019 edition of the festival screened docs from Asif Kapadia, Davis Guggenheim, Lauren Greenfield and Werner Herzog.

