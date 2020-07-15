Tyra Banks to host ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” following Bergeron, Andrews exits

ABC’s Dancing with the Stars has hit the “creative refresh” button by welcoming supermodel and former America’s Next Top Model presenter Tyra Banks into the ballroom as host and executive producer of the long-running shiny floor competition format.

Banks comes into the role two days after host Tom Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews revealed that they would be exiting the dancing format.

News of Bergeron and Andrews’ departure from the successful unscripted program broke Monday, with Bergeron announcing it via his Twitter account on Sunday night (July 13).

“Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me,” he wrote. “It’s been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?”

Bergeron had been host of the series for 28 seasons – a 15-year run – while Andrews had been with the format since its 18th season.

Banks will now executive produce Dancing with the Stars alongside exec producer and showrunner Andrew Llinares.

The series is produced by BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm.

Banks, who is represented by UTA, previously created, hosted and executive produced the modeling competition series America’s Next Top Model before serving as host of NBC’s America’s Got Talent over a two-season run.

“I’ve been a fan of DWTS since its beginning,” said Banks in a statement. “The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances – it’s always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk. Tom has set a powerful stage, and I’m excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats.”

“Tom has been an integral part of the ABC family for nearly two decades, from hosting AFV to Dancing with the Stars‚ we are grateful for all he and Erin have done to make Dancing a success,” added ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke. “As we gear up for the show’s 29th season, we can’t wait to welcome Tyra Banks to our Dancingstage.”