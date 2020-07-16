Channel 4 to plate Jamie Oliver’s lockdown-inspired culinary series

Chef and entrepreneur Jamie Oliver is to return to British pubcaster Channel 4 with his latest culinary-focused series, Jamie: Keep Cooking Family Favourites.

Produced by Jamie Oliver Productions, the 8 x 30-minute series will join Oliver in his kitchen as he prepares “simple, affordable and delicious meals” with ingredients readily available at the average grocery store.

Jamie: Keep Cooking Family Favourites will feature “useful and feel-good meals” and includes recipes from Oliver’s latest book, 7 Ways, which was authored using data on what ingredients ordinary people are typically purchasing each week.

The series was created as a direct response to the COVID-19 lockdown, when more people have been eating at home and looking for food inspiration.

Jamie: Keep Cooking Family Favourites is scheduled to premiere this August on Channel 4.

Fremantle will handle international distribution on Jamie: Keep Cooking Family Favourites.

Samantha Beddoes serves as executive producer and Katie Millard is series producer on behalf of Jamie Oliver Productions. Channel 4′s Tim Hancock is commissioning editor of formats and features.

“We’ve all been spending more time cooking at home and need a bit of inspiration to mix it up a bit to keep it interesting,” said Beddoes in a statement. “Jamie has been at home too, and this new series offers a glimpse into what he’s been cooking for his own family, creating meals that work for real family life. Filmed in his garden at home, the cooking is joyful and delicious, offering ingeniously tasty ways to use our everyday ingredients in new ways to create dishes which will become instant family favorites.”