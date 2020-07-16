Cinedigm, Quincy Newell’s TwentyOne14 Media to launch multicultural net

Los Angeles-headquartered entertainment company Cinedigm has entered into a partnership with Quincy Newell’s TwentyOne14 Media to launch a yet-to-be-named urban, multicultural entertainment and lifestyle network.

The network will focus on curating and showcasing “authentic, diverse and inclusive” programming targeted to a multicultural audience between the ages of 21 and 45.

Slated the launch in the first quarter of 2021, the network aspires to be a platform where “African American, Latinx, Indigenous, and Asian American artists, who are passionate about urban culture, can be their most authentic selves.”

It will be available in the U.S. for linear and AVOD platforms on connected TVs, digital set-top boxes, media-streaming devices and web-based and online OTT services.

Cinedigm currently distributes its channels globally on OTT and streaming platforms, including Amazon, Samsung, Vizio, Tubi, Xumo and Comcast Xfinity.

Newell (pictured) launched content production, distribution and advisory firm TwentyOne14 — where he serves as CEO — after a 30-year career shaping business, marketing and distribution strategies for UrbanWorks Entertainment, Vivendi Distribution, Codeblack Entertainment and Lionsgate.

Prior to launching TwentyOne14, Newell co-founded Codeblack Entertainment and served as its general manager.

Following the company’s acquisition by Lionsgate, Newell served as EVP and GM of the Lionsgate label Codeblack Films, where he oversaw the marketing and theatrical release strategies of titles including Shola Lynch’s documentary Free Angela and All Political Prisoners.

“I’m excited to join forces with Cinedigm to create a network where diverse voices are supported and encourage filmmakers of color to continue telling stories that offer a rich and more complete portrayal of the world around us,” Newell said in a statement. “My ultimate mission is to create a network rooted in authenticity and inclusiveness, where we can move culture forward and create a cross-cultural connection. We are stronger together.”