Francois de Brugada to lead Banijay France as Endemol Shine exec steps down

François de Brugada will helm Banijay’s operations in France as CEO after the producer-distributor completed its acquisition of Endemol Shine Group earlier this month.

Nicolas Coppermann, president of Endemol Shine France, will step down from his role at the end of July, with Brugada (pictured) taking up an interim MD position alongside his CEO responsibilities.

Brugada will now have oversight of the combined unscripted and scripted footprint and a host of the country’s leading creative talent.

The executive boarded Banijay when it launched in 2008, supporting the company’s international expansion as content EVP and later COO.

In 2015, he transitioned into the role of CEO for Banijay France. Brugada previously worked at M6, where he held roles including head of commissioning for unscripted shows and art director for channels.

Banijay France will now comprise 10 entities including Adventure Line Productions, Endemol Shine France, Banijay Studios France, H20 Productions, Banijay Production Media, KM Productions and Banijay Productions France, among others.

The news comes a few weeks after Banijay confirmed the combined group — retaining the Banijay banner — would be led by CEO Marco Bassetti with Sophie Turner Laing stepping down from her role as Endemol Shine Group chief.