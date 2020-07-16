FX Productions, Super Frog ink first-look deal for scripted, unscripted content

FX Productions — FX Networks’ in-house production unit — has signed a first-look deal with Super Frog, the production company founded by director Hiro Murai and his producing partner Nate Matteson.

The deal covers scripted and unscripted programming for FX, as well as potentially other divisions of parent company Walt Disney Television.

Murai and Matteson founded Super Frog last year, since developing a slate of largely scripted feature film, television and alternative content.

The company is currently producing the Netflix feature Where I End with director Sophia Takal; Man Alive at 20th Century Fox; and Station 11 for HBO Max, in addition to projects in development with artists such as Lakeith Stanfield and FKA Twigs.

“Hiro Murai is one of the most innovative and talented directors in media today and his contributions to Atlanta have also showcased his ability to produce incredible stories,” Nick Grad, president of original programming at FX, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to renew our first-look deal with Hiro and include Nate Matteson and Super Frog under this new deal with FX Productions to develop new series based on their creative vision.”

The pair began their partnership in 2012, when Matteson managed Murai as he transitioned from producing music videos to television and features. Murai is an EP on FX’s award-winning scripted series Atlanta, and has directed select episodes of HBO’s comedy-crime series Barry and Amazon musical film Guava Island.

Matteson has managed writers, filmmakers, and actors for 10 years, most recently at Grandview.