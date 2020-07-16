Unscripted

NBC greenlights Ava DuVernay’s social experiment “Home Sweet Home”

NBC has commissioned Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Ava DuVernay (13th) to produce the non-scripted family social experiment Home Sweet Home. Produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted Television in association with DuVernay’s ARRAY Filmworks, each episode ...
By
July 16, 2020

NBC has commissioned Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Ava DuVernay (13th) to produce the non-scripted family social experiment Home Sweet Home.

Produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted Television in association with DuVernay’s ARRAY Filmworks, each episode of the 10 x 60-minute series will follow two families as they exchange homes for a week and “experience the life of someone unlike them in intimate and dynamic ways.”

The cultural experiment will have participants walking a mile in another’s shoes to challenge racial, religions, economic, geographic, gender and identity assumptions.

DuVernay is the series creator and will serve as executive producer, alongside Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes of ARRAY. 

 “Led by Ava’s powerful and hopeful creative vision, these stories will reveal genuine moments of change that we hope will spark thought-provoking conversations and encourage compassion, empathy and understanding,” said Meredith Ahr, president of the alternative and reality group at NBC Entertainment.

“This life-changing journey promises to be a rich experience affording families an opportunity to see life through a new lens,” added Brooke Karzen, EVP and head of Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. “It’s a pure joy to be collaborating with Ava on her first primetime unscripted project. Her voice is perfectly suited for this moment in time.”

Added DuVernay: “The idea for Home Sweet Home came to me during the strange and important times we’re all experiencing. The premise is that we are farther apart than ever, yet bound by what we have in common  concerns with health, safety, justice and community. These notions manifest in each of us in different ways, but nowhere more striking than in the privacy of our own homes. I’m thrilled that NBC and Warner Horizon embraced the challenge of this moment to celebrate the specificity of our differences as we discover the many beautiful things that we have in common.”

TAGS:
, , , , , , , ,

Top Stories

  • Host Andrew Zimmern, Shanghai, March 20, 2016
    Unscripted

    Andrew Zimmern’s Intuitive Content looks back on its first five years
    By Daniele Alcinii
    July 16, 2020
  • Married at First Sight - Lifetime - Greg and Deonna - Season 9
    Unscripted

    Loud and proud: 10 years of Kinetic Content
    By Daniele Alcinii
    July 7, 2020
  • XY_Chelsea_1
    Documentary

    Realscreen opens call for submissions for MIPCOM Picks ’20
    By Realscreen Staff
    July 7, 2020
  • MIPCOM hero
    Unscripted

    MIPCOM set to go ahead for October as hybrid event
    By Barry Walsh
    July 2, 2020
    • TAGS:
    , , , , , , , ,
    About The Author
    Daniele Alcinii is a news editor at realscreen, the leading international publisher of non-fiction film and television industry news and content. He joined the RS team in 2015 with experience in journalism following a stint out west with Sun Media in Edmonton's Capital Region, and with communications work in Melbourne, Australia and Toronto. You can follow him on Twitter at @danielealcinii.
    Website // Author Page

    Menu

    Search