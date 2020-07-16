NBC greenlights Ava DuVernay’s social experiment “Home Sweet Home”

NBC has commissioned Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Ava DuVernay (13th) to produce the non-scripted family social experiment Home Sweet Home.

Produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted Television in association with DuVernay’s ARRAY Filmworks, each episode of the 10 x 60-minute series will follow two families as they exchange homes for a week and “experience the life of someone unlike them in intimate and dynamic ways.”

The cultural experiment will have participants walking a mile in another’s shoes to challenge racial, religions, economic, geographic, gender and identity assumptions.

DuVernay is the series creator and will serve as executive producer, alongside Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes of ARRAY.

“Led by Ava’s powerful and hopeful creative vision, these stories will reveal genuine moments of change that we hope will spark thought-provoking conversations and encourage compassion, empathy and understanding,” said Meredith Ahr, president of the alternative and reality group at NBC Entertainment.

“This life-changing journey promises to be a rich experience affording families an opportunity to see life through a new lens,” added Brooke Karzen, EVP and head of Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. “It’s a pure joy to be collaborating with Ava on her first primetime unscripted project. Her voice is perfectly suited for this moment in time.”

Added DuVernay: “The idea for Home Sweet Home came to me during the strange and important times we’re all experiencing. The premise is that we are farther apart than ever, yet bound by what we have in common – concerns with health, safety, justice and community. These notions manifest in each of us in different ways, but nowhere more striking than in the privacy of our own homes. I’m thrilled that NBC and Warner Horizon embraced the challenge of this moment to celebrate the specificity of our differences as we discover the many beautiful things that we have in common.”