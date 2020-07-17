Discovery, Science Channel slate tribute programming for late “MythBusters” host Grant Imahara

Discovery, Inc.-owned sister networks Discovery Channel and Science Channel are paying tribute to the late Grant Imahara with a two-day marathon line-up of MythBusters.

Imahara (pictured), a long-time co-host of the science series MythBusters and engineer, passed away earlier this week from a brain aneurysm at the age of 49. He spent 10 years as part of the MythBusters team, working alongside hosts Adam Savage and Jamie Hyneman, as well as his Build Team partners Kari Byron and Tori Belleci.

The programming line-up on Discovery and Science Channel will feature highlights from Imahara’s MythBusters tenure, including a test to see whether armor made of folded paper would hold up against an attack, and whether a hotel room shower curtain could be turned into a life-saving parachute.

The two networks are also re-airing Killer Robots: Robo Games 2011, which documented the International Robogames Competition with Imahara as host, as well as an episode of Netflix’s White Rabbit Project (“May G Force Be with You”), in which co-host Imahara learns how adrenaline junkies get their biggest G-force rush.

Discovery Channel aired its tribute programming Friday morning (July 17), with Science Channel’s schedule for Saturday, July 18, slated to air between 3 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m.