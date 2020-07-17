People/Biz

Discovery, Science Channel slate tribute programming for late “MythBusters” host Grant Imahara

Discovery, Inc.-owned sister networks Discovery Channel and Science Channel are paying tribute to the late Grant Imahara with a two-day marathon line-up of MythBusters. Imahara (pictured), a long-time co-host of the science ...
By
July 17, 2020

Discovery, Inc.-owned sister networks Discovery Channel and Science Channel are paying tribute to the late Grant Imahara with a two-day marathon line-up of MythBusters.

Imahara (pictured), a long-time co-host of the science series MythBusters and engineer, passed away earlier this week from a brain aneurysm at the age of 49. He spent 10 years as part of the MythBusters team, working alongside hosts Adam Savage and Jamie Hyneman, as well as his Build Team partners Kari Byron and Tori Belleci.

The programming line-up on Discovery and Science Channel will feature highlights from Imahara’s MythBusters tenure, including a test to see whether armor made of folded paper would hold up against an attack, and whether a hotel room shower curtain could be turned into a life-saving parachute.

The two networks are also re-airing Killer Robots: Robo Games 2011, which documented the International Robogames Competition with Imahara as host, as well as an episode of Netflix’s White Rabbit Project (“May G Force Be with You”), in which co-host Imahara learns how adrenaline junkies get their biggest G-force rush.

Discovery Channel aired its tribute programming Friday morning (July 17), with Science Channel’s schedule for Saturday, July 18, slated to air between 3 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m.

TAGS:
, , ,

Top Stories

  • Host Andrew Zimmern, Shanghai, March 20, 2016
    People/Biz

    Andrew Zimmern’s Intuitive Content looks back on its first five years
    By Daniele Alcinii
    July 16, 2020
  • Married at First Sight - Lifetime - Greg and Deonna - Season 9
    People/Biz

    Loud and proud: 10 years of Kinetic Content
    By Daniele Alcinii
    July 7, 2020
  • XY_Chelsea_1
    Documentary

    Realscreen opens call for submissions for MIPCOM Picks ’20
    By Realscreen Staff
    July 7, 2020
  • MIPCOM hero
    People/Biz

    MIPCOM set to go ahead for October as hybrid event
    By Barry Walsh
    July 2, 2020
    • TAGS:
    , , ,
    About The Author
    Daniele Alcinii is a news editor at realscreen, the leading international publisher of non-fiction film and television industry news and content. He joined the RS team in 2015 with experience in journalism following a stint out west with Sun Media in Edmonton's Capital Region, and with communications work in Melbourne, Australia and Toronto. You can follow him on Twitter at @danielealcinii.
    Website // Author Page

    Menu

    Search