Facebook Watch sets Gigi Gorgeous series from Studio71

July 17, 2020

Red Arrow Studios-owned production outfit Studio71 has set three unscripted shows with Facebook Watch, including “beauty hack series” Glam Where I Am with Gigi Gorgeous.

Starting July 24, YouTube personality Gigi Gorgeous (pictured) will show viewers how to look and feel “beautiful” without leaving their homes.

The series will run for eight weeks via Facebook Watch and live on Studio71′s page with a new episode releasing on the same day every week at 12 p.m. PT.

Glam Where I Am with Gigi Gorgeous joins Studio71′s other Facebook Watch summer premieres including West Coast Customs: Under the Hood, which debuted July 14. The show takes viewers behind the scenes at LA-based luxury custom auto shop West Coast Customs.

During each episode, the CEO of West Coast Customs, Ryan Friedlinghaus, and his crew share their favorite builds — including some celebrity cars — and why their work appeals to famous clientele.

Studio71′s Homeschooled with Meredith Masony, which launched on July 15, is an unscripted comedy series that follows Masony, author of parenting blog That’s Inappropriate, as she tackles various modern parenting challenges as a mother of three.

