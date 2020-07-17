Tastemade to go on “Field Trip” with chef Curtis Stone

Tastemade’s streaming network will be the home to Curtis Stone’s Field Trip, a food and travel series from his shingle Stone’s Food, Inc.

The 6 x 30-minute culinary travelogue (pictured) will follow the Los Angeles-based chef and restaurateur as he and his team travel the globe in search of culinary inspiration for the regional tasting menus and award-winning wine program at Stone’s 24-seat restaurant Maude in Los Angeles.

Launching on Monday (July 20), each episode will feature Stone and his team journeying to far-off lands — including Australia, Italy, Spain and California — to meet the artisans, farmers and wine producers of the region that provide Maude with its ingredients.

Field Trip is the latest collaboration between Tastemade and Stone, following such series as Like a Chef, Kitchen Little, Dish and The Shift.

“As a chef, I have the good fortune of traveling the globe and meeting the farmers, producers, and winemakers who allow me and my team to create the best dishes and wine pairings at Maude,” said Stone in a statement. “As I reflect on those journeys in the current state of the world, I’m even more humbled by those incredible experiences and the opportunities we were given during the making of Field Trip.”

“Having been longtime fans and collaborators of Curtis Stone, we are excited to share his beautiful series on global inspiration,” said Darin Bresnitz, director of original series at Tastemade. “We appreciate the rich storytelling, along with the delicious culinary inspiration he shares and are excited to go on this journey with him.”

Photo courtesy of Tastemade