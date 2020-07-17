“The Last Survivors”, “Strictly Come Dancing” take BAFTA TV Craft Awards

Minnow Films’ landmark documentary The Last Survivors and BBC1′s shiny floor entertainment format Strictly Come Dancing are among the factual and reality series to receive British Academy Television Craft Awards on Friday (July 17).

The awards, presented by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), celebrate the leading behind-the-scenes talent of British television and include categories for directing, editing and photography, among others.

A broad range of programs broadcast in 2019 were honored at the digitally-held event, which was hosted by Stephen Mangan, with guest presenters Romesh Ranganathan, Rachel Parris, Jessica Knappett and Richard Ayoade.

Arthur Cary was recognized with the director: factual award for his efforts on BBC2′s The Last Survivors (pictured), which compiled testimonies of the last remaining Holocaust survivors living in Britain. Cary beat out the likes of Dan Reed (Leaving Neverland; Channel 4), Mark Lewis (Don’t F**k with Cats; Netflix) and Robin Barnwell (Undercover: Inside China’s Digital Gulag; ITV).

David Bishop, Vicky Gill, Andy Tapley and Patrick Doherty, meanwhile, took home the Entertainment Craft Team award for their efforts on the BBC Studios-produced dancing format Strictly Come Dancing.

The factual editing honor was bestowed upon Michael Harte for his work on Netflix’s true crime docuseries Don’t F**k with Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer, which documents the manhunt for Luka Magnotta after his murder of Chinese international student Jun Lin. The project beat out Lightbox’s Untouchable: The Rise and Fall of Harvey Weinstein, Amos Pictures’ Leaving Neverland and MultiStory Media’s 63 Up.

Elsewhere, the factual photography award was presented to Bertie Gregory, Howard Bourne and John Shier for BBC1′s Seven Worlds, One Planet from BBC Studios, while the sound award in factual was handed out to Twofour’s sound team on the Sky Arts series Battle of the Brass Bands.

Finally, Nicky Sargent and Vikki Dunn, joint founding directors of The Farm Group, were honored with the BAFTA Special Award, one of BAFTA’s highest honors. The pair received the award in recognition of their “exceptional careers and dedication to the field of post-production.”