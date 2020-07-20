A+E’s History and Hulu Japan slate August airing for “Hiroshima and Nagasaki: 75 Years Later”

A+E Networks International and History U.S. have partnered with Hulu Japan to launch a two-hour documentary slated to mark the 75th anniversary of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki nuclear bombings which brought about the end of World War II and ushered in a terrifying development in warfare and weaponry.

Directed by award-winning documentarian James Erskine (This is Football, Billie), Hiroshima and Nagasaki: 75 Years Later will weave together an examination of the 1945 atomic bombings of the Japanese cities on Aug. 6 and 9. The bombings killed between 90,000 and 146,000 people in Hiroshima, and between 39,000 and 80,000 people in Nagasaki.

Through never-before-seen archival footage, color film from the “immediate aftermath” of the bombings and audio testimony from victims, the documentary special provides first-person narration from the figures who designed, built and detonated the bomb, as well as the physicists, soldiers and survivors caught in its wake.

Hulu Japan and History in the U.S. will launch the documentary special on Aug. 2, and Aug. 30 on History Japan. The History U.S. premiere will be titled Hiroshima: 75 Years Later and airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Hiroshima and Nagasaki: 75 Years Later is produced by October Films and is coproduced by A+E Networks International, History U.S. and Hulu Japan.

October’s Matt Robins and Jos Cushing serve as executive producers alongside History’s Mike Stiller and Eli Lehrer.

A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for Hiroshima and Nagasaki: 75 Years Later.

“The feature documentary was produced under the auspices of an immensely creative team, resulting in a globally relevant film we hope will serve as an important reminder, while informing a whole new generation,” said Steve MacDonald, president of global content sales and international for A+E Networks, in a statement.

“A+E Networks and History’s established pedigree as engaging storytellers together with A+E’s firm footing in the global distribution marketplace make them essential partners in bringing Hiroshima and Nagasaki: 75 Years Later to a worldwide audience, which is a sincere hope for all of us Japanese,” added Kazufumi Nagasawa, managing director and chief content officer at Hulu Japan.

“The collaboration between Hulu Japan, A+E International and A+E Networks Japan on this documentary is a testament to the power of relevant storytelling. We hope this documentary will provide a salutary lesson as well as a timely reminder of the true effects of the bomb,” said Saugato Banerjee, MD of Asia for A+E Networks.

Photo by A+E Networks