HBO Max teams with CNN Films for U.S. election doc; preps “World of Calm” with Nutopia

WarnerMedia’s nascent direct-to-consumer streaming service HBO Max is slated to premiere On the Trail: Inside The 2020 Primaries, its first documentary in collaboration with CNN Films.

The cinéma vérité film will provide exclusive access to CNN’s political correspondents and embedded campaign journalists as they traverse the U.S. to report on the 2020 presidential election.

On the Trail will begin days prior to the Iowa caucuses and follows the team of female journalists as they pack up and leave their families to report on the candidates as they launch and end their various presidential campaigns.

Featured throughout the film will be a 10-person team of female journalists, including Dana Bash, Kaitlan Collins, Jessica Dean, Daniella Diaz, Annie Grayer, Kyung Lah, MJ Lee, Abby Phillip, Arlette Saenz, and Jasmine Wright.

The film will additionally feature intimate interviews with the CNN journalists as they navigate life on the road in the midst of a pandemic and the challenges of family life back home, all while demonstrating what it takes to be a top political reporter in the arena.

On the Trail: Inside The 2020 Primaries is an HBO Max original documentary produced by CNN Films and executive produced by Amy Entelis, Katie Hinman, Toby Oppenheimer and Courtney Sexton.

On the Trail: Inside The 2020 Primaries premieres Aug. 6 on HBO Max.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with CNN Films to showcase these fearless and impressive female journalists as they navigate the unpredictability of life on the road during the unprecedented 2020 Presidential Primary,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max. “This is our first CNN Films documentary on the platform and a powerful representation of our commitment to create thought-provoking and deeply meaningful content together.”

“From the beginning, the content teams of HBO Max and CNN Films came together with a strong sense of shared mission,” added Entelis, EVP for talent and content development for CNN Worldwide. “Katie Hinman and Toby Oppenheimer have made a remarkable film that offers a unique and compelling experience for the viewer, delivering on our goal to make high quality documentaries for HBO Max.”

In other HBO Max news, the streamer has announced a 10-episode order for A World of Calm from One Strange Rock producer Nutopia and the creators of the Calm app.

Each half-hour episode embarks on an “immersive visual journey into another world” through “scientifically-engineered narratives,” music and footage, all intended to calm the viewer.

The stories are narrated by such celebrities as Mahershala Ali, Idris Elba, Oscar Isaac, Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, Lucy Liu, Cillian Murphy and Keanu Reeves.

The series is coproduced by Calm and London-headquartered Nutopia with Jane Root, Nicola Moody, Michael Acton Smith and Chris Advansun serving as executive producers.

Sara Brailsford and Fiona Caldwell are co-executive producers.

With files from Jillian Morgan