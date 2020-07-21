ABC Studios, Yara Shahidi ink overall deal for scripted, unscripted projects

ABC Studios has signed an overall deal with Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi and her business partner and mother Keri Shahidi to produce scripted and alternative television projects through the pair’s new production shingle, 7th Sun.

The exclusive deal will see 7th Sun produce projects for cable, streaming and broadcast.

Shahidi (pictured) has fronted Freeform’s scripted cable comedy Grown-ish – part of the Kenya Barris-created “ish” universe that includes Black-ish and Mixed-ish — since 2018. Under Barris’ guidance, Shahidi became the youngest producer on the network.

With a focus on elevating underrepresented voices, 7th Sun will pursue projects that touch on themes of “history, heritage, culture and joy.”

The Shahidis have brought on former NBC International executive Lajoie St. George to lead development for the company.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with my home family, ABC Studios, in this exciting next chapter, alongside my family,” Shahidi said in a statement. “It’s exciting to add our production company to the roster of my peers and mentors who are also actively committed to sharing meaningful stories.”

Photo courtesy ABC